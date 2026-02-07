2027: We don’t need to have a governor to mobilize for Tinubu – Wike

By Idowu Bankole

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has said the people of Rivers State do not have a governor to mobilise support for President Bola Tinubu, come 2027.

The Minister disclosed this on Saturday, in Port Harcourt, the capital city of Rivers State, while commissioning Rivers State Renewed Hope Ambassadors headquarters, housing Majority FM 89.5, situation room, office facilities, as well as buses for the office.

Wike, who commended the Coordinator of Rivers State Renewed Hope Ambassadors, Desmond Akawor for his mobilization drive, said Rivers State would work massively for the reelection of the President.

He said: “Desmond Akawor, you have shown enough capacity to mobilize, you have moved to all the nocks and crannies of Rivers to talk about Tinubu for President in 2027.

“I have said before that Rivers State is a no-go area, and I want to say again that this State is totally for Tinubu. We have made sure that all the 23 local governments and zonal coordinators were inaugurated, that day Nigerians all over the world watched that Rivers State is a no-go area.

“Today, the Renewed Hope Ambassadors Coordinator has also invited us to commission some vehicles that the headquarters of the Secretariat will use and to commission the Secretariat itself, this is the first of its kind in this part of the country.

“I challenge anybody, let them come to Rivers State and learn, our commitment is not by mouth, our commitment is not by newspaper, ours is by showing, that yes indeed, we are working for the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We don’t need to have a governor to mobilize for Mr President, we don’t need, we have all it takes to be on our own, we have senators, assembly people, council chairman, National Assembly members, party chairmen of APC and PDP, we have mobilized ourselves to make commitment, if you say you are supporting somebody, there is no need for the person to bring his resources, you have to make commitment and this is what our leaders have done.

“Let me once again thank all of you for your commitment, you are the envy of every other state and they are watching you all over the place.

“In 2023, we came out without anybody pressuring us, without anybody influencing us, we took a decision, to the glory of God that decision is what we are enjoying today, and whether anybody likes it or not, 2027 when the President has shown interest that he will run, we have no choice than to continue to support Mr President.

“Mr coordinator, you have to start preparing to inaugurate ward and unit coordinators, it is very important, we must also take it down to the units, to go and talk to our people to continue to support Mr President, go and see the situation room, go and see the radio station, we are battle ready, there is nothing we can not do because unity is strength.”

Earlier, Ambassador Desmond Akawor, while welcoming the FCT Minister and people of Rivers, praised the Minister for offering leadership to the Rivers State Renewed Hope Ambassadors.

Akawor, who disclosed that he has placed people to man the Renewed Hope Ambassadors movement in all the 23 local governments of Rivers State, also made clarification on the style of politics of the Minister, calling it AI politics.