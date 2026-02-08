2027: NLC threatens mass boycott, mass action over electoral ambiguity

Joe Ajaero, NLC President

…Says no e-transmission, no election

…Adds Senate’s Electoral Act confusion casts shadow over polls

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has threatened mass action and a possible nationwide boycott of future elections over what it described as confusion and contradictions surrounding the Senate’s amendment of the 2022 Electoral Act, particularly on the electronic transmission of election results.



Raising concerns over the credibility of the 2027 general elections, the NLC accused the Senate of undermining public trust in the electoral process and warned that failure to clearly mandate real-time electronic transmission of results could plunge the nation into another electoral crisis.



NLC in a statement by its President, Joe Ajaero, said “NLC expresses deep concern over the confusion and contradictory narratives emerging from the Senate regarding the amendment to the 2022 Electoral Act, particularly on electronic transmission of results. This lack of clarity undermines public trust and is deeply troubling for our democracy.

“The Nigerian people deserve a transparent electoral process where their votes are not only counted but seen to be counted. We urge the Senate to provide an immediate, official, and unambiguous account of its proceedings and final decisions.“Public records suggest the proposed amendment to mandate INEC to transmit results electronically in real-time was not adopted, with the existing discretionary provision retained. This has generated nationwide apprehension, and subsequent explanations have only added to the confusion. At a critical juncture following the 2023 elections, such legislative ambiguity risks institutionalising doubt at the heart of our electoral integrity and echoes past controversies that have caused national distress.



“Therefore, the NLC demands immediate clarity and transparency. The Senate must issue a definitive statement on the exact provisions passed, clarifying the final wording and rationale. The National Assembly leadership must also ensure the harmonisation process produces a final bill with crystal-clear provisions; any ambiguity in the transmission and collation of results is a disservice to our democracy.



“We call on the Senate to restore legislative credibility by ensuring its processes are transparent and its outcomes clear. The amended Act must provide an unambiguous mandate for INEC to electronically transmit and collate results from polling units in real-time. The path to the 2027 elections must be built on certainty, not confusion.



“Nigerian workers and citizens are watching closely. The NLC is working within its networks to advocate for clarity and integrity. We will not stand by while the trusts of Nigerians are betrayed again and the clarity of our electoral laws compromised. Failure to add electronic transmission real-time will lead to mass action before, during and after the election or total boycott of the Election. Our nation must choose the path of clarity and integrity. We need to avoid the same confusion that trailed.

“A people united, can never be defeated! Workers united, can never be defeated!”