2027: Matawalle seeks unity behind Tinubu’s reform agenda

Matawalle

The Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Matawalle, has called on Nigerians and political stakeholders to unite behind President Bola Tinubu to enable the successful implementation of the administration’s reform agenda ahead of the 2027 General Elections.

Matawalle made the call while speaking with journalists in Abuja, urging political actors to prioritise national interest over partisan considerations.

He said the Tinubu administration had embarked on bold and necessary reforms aimed at stabilising the economy, strengthening national institutions and fostering unity across the country.

According to him, premature political manoeuvring and power struggles distract from governance and undermine public confidence in democratic institutions.

“The president needs the collective support of Nigerians to fully deliver on reforms that will translate into jobs, improved security and sustainable economic growth,” Matawalle said.

The minister cautioned against actions that could heat up the polity, describing them as counterproductive to democratic stability and national cohesion.

He stated that recent improvements recorded in different parts of the country, particularly in security and governance, were indicators that the reform agenda was yielding positive results.

Matawalle urged political leaders and citizens alike to engage constructively and support policies and programmes that promote unity, peace and development.

“National progress can only be achieved when we work together and place Nigeria above personal and political ambitions,” he added.

Vanguard News