2027: Ex-CBN Deputy Governor Tunde Lemo joins Ogun governorship race

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

A former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr. Tunde Lemo, has declared his intention to contest the 2027 governorship election in Ogun State.

Lemo made the declaration on Wednesday while participating in the ward congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at Ward 12, Ita-Agemo, Isale-Igbein, in Abeokuta South Local Government Area.

He said his decision to join the governorship race was driven by a commitment to fast-track grassroots development, noting that Ogun State is endowed with significant agricultural potential that requires the right leadership to harness for the benefit of its people.

The former CBN deputy governor, who was received by enthusiastic party members, assured them of inclusive governance and loyalty to the party.

He attributed the peaceful conduct of the ward congress in the state to the transformative policies of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, adding that the exercise further strengthened unity and harmony within the party.

Lemo also commended Governor Dapo Abiodun for his developmental strides, particularly the construction of the Agro-Cargo Airport, which has received approval to commence commercial flights.

“I don’t want to canvass personal position here, but my presence today underscores the fact that APC is an organic party. You can see the crowd — we are members of one family. There is no fighting; we are strong and vibrant, and people are happy because of the transformative agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

“Yes, of course, I have my eyes on 2027 just like everyone else, but everything is in the hands of God,” Lemo said.