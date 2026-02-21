2027: APC screens 540 candidates ahead of Lagos LGA Ward Congress

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State has screened 540 candidates—27 from each of the state’s 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs)—ahead of its local government ward congress scheduled to hold on Saturday.

The screening exercise took place at the party’s state secretariat in Ogba, Lagos, with members of the LGA Ward Congress Committee overseeing the process.

Addressing stakeholders on Friday, Chairman of the LGA Ward Congress Committee, Nungji Salama, said the exercise was conducted smoothly and emphasized that consensus arrangements would be respected where stakeholders reached agreement.

“There is consensus if people agree. They will only need to ratify it,” Salama said, clarifying that he did not announce the disqualification of any candidates. “You will see the outcome when the results are pasted.”

He added that the list of qualified candidates would be published after the screening and that those cleared would participate in the congress. He also urged aspirants who may not make the list to remain committed to the party.

“For those that didn’t qualify, there is always another time. Let us do it without any rancour,” he said, appealing for unity and cooperation among members.

Salama described Lagos as a pacesetter, noting that committee members were in the state to learn and carry out their assignment in line with party guidelines. He also commended the state leadership for what he described as a smooth preparatory process.

Earlier, Lagos APC Chairman, Cornelius Ojelabi, said the screening marked the final stage of preparations for the LGA congress.

“We started the process of the screening and tomorrow we are rounding off in preparation for the local government congress,” he said.

Ojelabi stated that the APC remains committed to transparency in its internal processes, noting that the party invites the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and members of the press to observe its congresses.

He stressed the importance of compliance with the Electoral Act, particularly for those who will oversee party structures at the LGA level.

“The content of the Electoral Act is very critical, so those who are going to be in charge at the LGA must be properly briefed,” Ojelabi said.

Congratulating candidates ahead of the congress, Ojelabi described election into party offices as a call to service and urged aspirants to assess their capacity to serve effectively at the grassroots level. He expressed confidence that those elected would perform creditably and contribute to the growth of the party.

The LGA congress is expected to produce executive officers across the state’s local government and ward structures as part of the party’s internal democratic process ahead of the 2027 general elections.