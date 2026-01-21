ZEMA records over N2.9bn in property losses, disburses N981m to victims

By Idris Salisu, Gusau

Gusau — The Zamfara State Emergency Management Agency (ZEMA) has recorded more than N2.9 billion worth of properties lost by 120 individuals affected by various disasters across the state between 2024 and 2025.

State Executive Secretary, Amb. Ahmed Bala Gusau, disclosed this in an interview with Vanguard, noting that the agency is mandated to provide one-third of the total value of losses as assistance to victims. Accordingly, N981,571,348 has been earmarked for disbursement by the state government.

“Out of the total N2,960,576,120 lost by the 120 victims, the one-third amount of N981,571,348 is what will be shared among them,” Amb. Gusau explained.

He added that ZEMA forwards recommendations for assistance to the government in batches for approval. In the first batch, N205,300,000 was released to 29 victims across 14 local government areas. The funds were distributed directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries through the office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

Amb. Gusau urged the public, particularly women, to exercise caution in home cooking and handling fire, especially during the dry Harmattan season, to prevent avoidable incidents.

He also appealed to the state government to address some operational challenges facing ZEMA, including office accommodation and provision of vehicles such as Hilux trucks and a bus, which would enhance the agency’s effectiveness in day-to-day operations.