Zamfara APC denies receiving defection letter from Governor Lawal

By Idris Salisu, Gusau

The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied reports that Governor Dauda Lawal intends to defect to the party.

In a statement on Friday, the state APC Publicity Secretary, Malam Yusuf Idris, said the party came across a fabricated report, allegedly originating from “Tambarin Gusau,” claiming that Governor Lawal had sent a letter seeking to join the APC.

Idris described the report as “malicious, unfounded, and clearly mischievous,” adding that it was circulated in an unprofessional manner intended to mislead the public and disrupt the stability of the party.

“The APC has responsible channels where all official communications are handled in a guided manner,” he said.

He further clarified that the party has not received any letter from Governor Lawal and is not aware of any plans by the governor to leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the APC.

“All members of the party and the general public, especially in Zamfara State, should therefore disregard the report,” Idris urged.