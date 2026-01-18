Yusuf to police: Arrest murderers of Kano woman, six children now

Gov Abba Yusuf of Kano State

By Bashir Bello

KANO — Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has directed the Kano State Police Command to swing into action to arrest murderers of Kano woman, Fatima Abubakar and her six children.

The Governor who gave the directive in a statement by his spokesperson, Sanusi Bature, said the perpetrators should be arrested and prosecuted, warning that anyone found culpable will face the full wrath of the law.

He described the incident as unacceptable and vowed that his administration would not allow such a heinous crime to go unpunished.

The Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf expressed deep sorrow over the brutal killing of a Kano woman and her children in Dorayi Chiranchi Quarters, describing the incident as barbaric, senseless and a grave assault on human dignity.

“Governor Yusuf extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, the people of Dorayi Charanchi, and the entire Kano State, praying that Allah grants the departed eternal rest and gives their loved ones the fortitude to bear the painful loss.

“He described the murder of a mother and her innocent children as unacceptable and vowed that his administration would not allow such a heinous crime to go unpunished.

“The Governor has directed the Kano State Police Command to immediately hunt down the perpetrators and ensure they are arrested and prosecuted, warning that anyone found culpable will face the full wrath of the law.

“Governor Yusuf also ordered the Kano Neighborhood Corps to intensify patrols and community surveillance across vulnerable areas, as part of his administration’s ongoing efforts to strengthen grassroots security and prevent a recurrence of such tragedy.

“He called on residents to remain calm, cooperate with security agencies, and promptly report suspicious activities, assuring that the government remains fully committed to protecting lives and property.”

Recall that the brutal killing of the woman and her six children had thrown residents of Dorayi Charanchi quarters is state of mourning and also left them with palpable fear.