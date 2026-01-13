Youths raise alarm over fresh terror attacks in Plateau

…Dismiss MACBAN’s claims of cattle poisoning, killings

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos—Youths in Plateau State under the aegis of the Berom Youth Moulders-Association, BYM, have dismissed claims by the Plateau State chapter of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, of poisoning and shooting of cattle in Riyom and Barkin Ladi Local Government Areas, describing the allegations as inconsistent with available intelligence reports.

In a statement yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Rwang Tengwong, the group said intelligence as of January 9, 2026, indicated that armed Fulani terrorist elements allegedly held a meeting around Gashish District in Barkin Ladi LGA to plan attacks on Kwi community and neighbouring areas, including Wereng and parts of Heipang District.

The association expressed concern that MACBAN’s claims surfaced shortly after these security alerts, warning that similar narratives in the past had often preceded violent attacks on communities in the area.

BYM further cited intelligence warnings of planned ambushes along the Sho–Jol axis, noting that the threat materialised on January 10 with the killing of three-year-old Purity Gideon Samuel, a Nursery One pupil of Sho Ekan Primary School, who was attacked along the Sho–Jol Road near the Sho forest.

According to the group, routes linking Sho and Jol villages remain under the control of armed elements suspected to be Fulani militants, posing continued danger to residents and commuters.

The association also reported that at about 11:03 p.m. on January 11, armed jihadists allegedly attacked Nukur village of Rahoss community in Riyom LGA, killing two persons.

BYM recalled previous instances where MACBAN’s public statements were said to have contradicted eyewitness accounts following attacks, a situation it said had deepened mistrust and heightened tensions in Plateau communities.

While calling for impartial investigations into all alleged crimes, including those involving livestock, the group urged security agencies to urgently probe both the cattle-related allegations .

and the recurring attacks on communities, act on available intelligence, and strengthen protection for residents in vulnerable areas.

“Peace cannot thrive where propaganda eclipses truth and innocent lives continue to be lost,” the statement added.