‘You’re not an Adeleke,’ Davido says in leaked chat with alleged daughter

A leaked chat allegedly involving Davido and 12-year-old Anuoluwapo Mitchell has taken a new turn, with the minor accusing the singer of threatening to have her mother, Ayo Labinjoh, imprisoned over what he described as persistent harassment.

The controversy resurfaced after Anuoluwapo made a public appeal, claiming she had suffered mental distress and bullying over the disputed paternity. She reached out to Davido, requesting a fresh DNA test to confirm her identity and stated that she had sent him a direct message.

In response on Instagram and X, Davido rejected her claims, insisting he had never met her mother and that five DNA tests had returned negative results.

A now-viral screen recording, allegedly showing messages from Davido’s verified account, surfaced online. As of the time of this report, the singer has neither confirmed nor denied the authenticity of the chat.

In the exchange, Davido reportedly maintained that he was not Anuoluwapo’s father, while the child continued to plead for another DNA test. The repeated request appeared to provoke him, leading to a message in which he allegedly said, “Stop this nonsense. Keep playing and I will arrest your mother. Try this again. I’m not your father.”

When Anuoluwapo clarified that her mother was not behind her appeal, Davido reportedly doubled down, citing multiple negative test results. “I am not your father. Go and find your father. This is the last time. I’m warning you. I’ve done five DNA tests. You’re not mine,” he allegedly wrote.

During the exchange, Anuoluwapo asked for proof of the tests. Davido reportedly responded, “Yes, I will show you. Two were done at hospitals your mother chose, two at hospitals I chose, and one about 10 years ago. That’s five tests. All negative.”

He also expressed frustration over the impact of the claims on his family, saying, “You’ve been harassing me for years and it has to stop. It’s not fair to my kids.”

Davido reportedly threatened to take legal action and make the results public, stating, “I will publish them online and in newspapers, then take your mother to court. She thinks it’s a game. Just watch.”

When asked to name the hospitals where the tests were conducted, he allegedly declined, saying, “It will be clear in the results. Don’t worry. I’m not your dad. Sorry.”

In a follow-up post, Anuoluwapo’s mother announced plans to involve the U.S. State Department to oversee a fresh, independent DNA test, citing Davido’s U.S. citizenship as grounds for diplomatic intervention.