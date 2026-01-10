‘You don’t understand it,’ Oyedele flays KPMG over tax reform

Taiwo Oyedele

The Chairman, Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee, Taiwo Oyedele, has defended the Nigeria Tax Act, NTA, clarified the policy intent, stating that KPMG Nigeria does not understand the reform.

Read Also: There’re errors, gaps, contradictions in new Tax Act – KPMG

Oyedele made the points in a statement on Saturday, following KPMG’s analysis of the NTA, where they pointed point perceived weaknesses.

KPMG said: “There are certain errors, inconsistencies, gaps, omissions, and lacunae in the new tax laws that need to be urgently reconsidered to ensure the attainment of the stated objectives,” and called for reviews.

Reacting, Oyedele said: “We welcome all perspectives that contribute to a shared understanding and successful implementation of the new tax laws.

“We acknowledge that a few points raised by KPMG are useful, particularly where they relate to implementation risks and clerical or cross-referencing issues.

“However, the majority of the publication reflected a misunderstanding of the policy intent, a mischaracterisation of deliberate policy choices, and, in several instances, repetitions and presentation of opinion and preferences as facts.

“A significant proportion of the issues described as “errors,” “gaps,” or “omissions” by KPMG are either:

“The firm’s own errors and invalid conclusions,

“Issues not properly understood by the firm,

“Missed context on broader reforms objectives,

“Areas where KPMG prefer different outcomes than the choices deliberately made in the new tax laws, and

“Obvious clerical and editorial matters already identified internally.

“While it is legitimate to disagree with policy direction, disagreements should not be framed as errors or gaps.

“KPMG would have been more effective if the firm adopted a similar approach like other professional firms who engaged directly providing the opportunity for clarifications and mutual-learning.

It is equally important to distinguish between policy choices designed to achieve the reform objectives and proposals that merely represent a firm’s preference.”

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐊𝐏𝐌𝐆 l𝐞𝐟𝐭 o𝐮𝐭

After making a point-by-point rebuttal of KPMG’s arguments, Oyedele noted that “While acknowledging the objectives of the reform, KPMG could have highlighted the major structural improvements under the new laws, including:

“Simplification and tax harmonisation,

“The scope for reduction in corporate tax rate from 30% to 25%,

“Expanded input VAT credits for businesses,

“Tax exemption for low-income earners and small businesses,

“Elimination of minimum tax on turnover and capital, and

“Improved investment incentives for priority sectors. A balanced assessment would have recognised these transformative elements, among others.”

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 w𝐚𝐲 f𝐨𝐫𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝

He added that “The tax reform is the result of an extensive consultation with various stakeholder groups in addition to the legislative process that included widely publicised public hearings, avenues intended for all stakeholders including international firms to provide technical expertise at the formative stage.

“In any comprehensive overhaul of a nation’s tax framework, clerical inconsistencies or cross-referencing gaps may occur, and these are already being identified within the government.

“The tax reform represents a bold step toward a self-sustaining and competitive Nigeria. An effective review needs to connect identified gaps to clear policy intents and the reality of modern-day tax systems within the context of economic development and global competitiveness.

“At this stage, the effectiveness of the tax law depends on administrative guidance, clarifications from the tax authority, and regulations to complement precise statutory provisions where necessary pending future amendments.

“We urge all stakeholders to pivot from a static critique to a dynamic engagement model, which allows for clarifications and a productive partnership in the implementation of the new tax laws.”

Vanguard News