You didn’t register with us – ADC disputes Gada’s alleged party membership

The chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Sokoto state chapter, Alhaji Bello Isiyaku-Keegan, has denied Sen. Abubakar Gada’s membership, saying he was never their member.

Isiyaku-Keegan stated this while addressing newsmen on Monday in Sokoto.

He emphasised that membership of a political party was a formal and verifiable process involving registration and documentation through official records.

He explained that Gada, who represented Sokoto East Senatorial District between 2007 and 2011 on the platform of the PDP, had never completed or appeared in any ADC register at any level.

Isiyaku-Keegan further explained that the ADC found it disturbing that a politician of Gada’s calibre, who at one point represented the people of Sokoto in the National Assembly, would make such false claims.

“The ADC found it regrettable, curious that such a false claim was made and circulated in the public domain.

“It’s also regrettable and unfortunate that a politician of Gada’s status would publish such a claim in spite of the fact that he was fully aware he did not register with ADC,” the chairman stated

He clarified that neither Sen. Aminu Tambuwal nor Gada had registered with ADC, saying, “Therefore, it is unbecoming of Gada to make such a statement.”

Isiyaku-Keegan said that the ADC viewed the statement as unfortunate and an example of careless political communication that does not align with the principles of honesty, accountability, and respect for the electorate.

He said the ADC remained focused on its core objectives of building a credible political platform anchored on integrity, inclusiveness, internal democracy and people-oriented governance.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gada, a leading ADC coalition stalwart, announced his return to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), with a focus on reclaiming and rebuilding the party ahead of the 2027 election in the state.

The former senator explained that events had unfolded as prevailing political realities revealed significant structural and leadership challenges within the coalition.

Vanguard News