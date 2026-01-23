Yelewata: Benue receives N1.275b donations, approves resettlement for victims

Mr. Mnyan flanked by other Yelewata leaders, elders and youths

By Peter Duru

Makurdi—The Benue State Government has received a total of N1.275 billion in donations to support victims of the June 13, 2025, armed herdsmen attack on Yelewata community, Guma Local Government Area. Of this, N1 billion was contributed by Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, through her Renewed Hope Initiative.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mrs. Deborah Aber, disclosed this while briefing journalists at the end of the first State Executive Council (EXCO) meeting of the year held in Makurdi.

She said, “Following the Yelewata incident, the state received donations amounting to about N1.275 billion, including N1 billion from the First Lady of Nigeria.” Aber described the EXCO meeting as “robust and focused on the well-being of Benue people.”

She announced that the Council approved the flag-off of resettlement construction in Yelewata and noted that Governor Hyacinth Alia had constituted a committee, chaired by her, to ensure transparent and effective utilization of the funds.

According to the SSG, consultations with displaced persons led to interventions grouped into immediate, mid-term, and long-term needs, many of which have already been addressed, including schooling for children in IDP camps.

On resettlement, Aber said the state adopted a United Nations model, adding that 62 two-bedroom housing units with sanitary facilities would be built in the first phase at a site within Yelewata. “The long-term goal remains the safe return of displaced persons to their ancestral homes.”

once security improves,” she said, noting that solar-powered boreholes have already been completed at the site.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Peter Egbodo, disclosed that the Council reviewed the state’s security situation, acknowledging improvements, while warning that the influx of herders posed new challenges. “Security is a collective responsibility. Citizens must share timely and credible information with security agencies,” Egbodo said.

On health, Commissioner Dr. Paul Ogwuche said Governor Alia had directed the urgent resolution of the ongoing strike by resident doctors and nurses at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital to ease patients’ suffering.

Meanwhile, Director-General of Budget and Economic Planning, Prof. Jerome Andohol, said the Council approved the reviewed N695.1 billion 2026 budget and introduced quarterly accountability briefings by Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to enhance transparency.