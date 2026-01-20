Wizkid breaks silence, fires back at Seun Kuti amid online feud

Wizkid has addressed the escalating online clash between his fans and Seun Kuti, the Afrobeat musician and son of late music icon Fela Kuti.

The dispute began last week after Seun, 43, accused Wizkid’s fanbase, popularly known as Wizkid FC, of disrespecting his father’s legacy by comparing Fela to the Grammy-winning star.

On Tuesday evening, the 35-year-old ‘Made in Lagos’ hitmaker took to his Instagram story, where he appeared to vent his anger at Seun through a series of posts.

Wizkid first shared a video of a woman delivering a fiery critique of Seun in Yoruba.

She suggested that Wizkid’s international success has helped keep younger generations interested in Fela’s legacy.

“Seun Kuti’s family, is this how you will be looking at this bro until he enters the market because he has been using 7 days and 7 nights to act insane?” she asked.

“You are cursing people’s children that much; you and your father will be unfortunate. If not for Wizkid, do you think anyone would care about your father or do you think we’re still in 1990?

“Your father succeeded, yet you’re this miserable? Is it only pant and weed you inherited from him?

Wizkid then went further by directly attacking Seun in a string of blunt posts, in which he declared himself greater than Fela and insulted the Afrobeat singer.

“Pu**y boy @thenigbirdkuti ok i big pass your papa!!!wetin u one do? Fool at 40!,” he wrote.

“@bigbirdkuti I’m Big Wiz everyday bigger than your papa!! Wetin u one do fool?”

“Hungry bastard.”

Vanguard News