Winning mentality or poor attitude? Nigerians divided over Osimhen outburst at Lookman

Nigerian football fans have expressed sharply divided opinions following a heated on-pitch exchange between Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman during the Super Eagles’ 4-0 win over Mozambique in the last 16 of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on Monday night.

The incident, which occurred in the 63rd minute, saw Osimhen angrily confront Lookman after the winger appeared to have failed to square the ball to him. Video footage circulating online showed Osimhen pointing at Lookman and shouting in frustration before later requesting to be substituted.

While the Super Eagles comfortably secured qualification for the quarter-final, the moment has dominated post-match discussions, drawing strong reactions across social media platforms.

Some fans criticised Osimhen’s conduct, describing it as unnecessary and detrimental to team harmony.

@ogunmilorokenny wrote, “Great talent,Stupid attitude. Osimhen’s attitude is one of the reasons why even if he breaks Rashidi Yekini’s record, he will NEVER be adored by Nigerians than late Baba Yekini. Talent without a good attitude is zero! This boy needs to take anger mgt class.”

Another user, @Edwyeen, called for accountability, saying, “Victor Osimhen must realise that a tree doesn’t make a forest. He’s not more passionate than his teammates. An apology should be tendered to his teammates and Nigerians.”

@TheYomiKazeem stated, “Sounds extreme but the correct decision with Osimhen is to send him home. Team is bigger than any player.”

However, several supporters defended the Galatasaray striker, insisting his reaction stemmed from his relentless desire to score and win.

@Thebigsoll argued that Osimhen was justified, saying, “Osimhen has every right to want to score more. Scoring two goals doesn’t mean chances should be wasted. A striker’s job is to keep banging goals. The shouting may seem heavy, but it’s simply his winning mentality taking over, regardless of the scoreline, he’s always pushing for more.”

Similarly, @Symply_Tacha dismissed the criticism, noting that Osimhen was chasing a hat-trick and describing his behaviour as a reflection of elite mentality rather than arrogance.

Former BBN housemate @PereEgbi, questioned why Lookman did not play Osimhen through, writing, “I want to ask you a solid question; On the score board, does it say “Osimehn” or “Nigeria”? So why can’t they help him get a third goal for Nigeria?????? Lookman did great but fucked up too by passing up a another chance to have the number 9 connect the ball to the back of the net.”

Despite the controversy, Ademola Lookman later sought to calm tensions, describing Osimhen as his “brother” and insisting that the exchange was simply part of football.

Nigeria will face either Algeria or the Democratic Republic of Congo in the quarter-final of the competition on January 10, as attention shifts back to the Super Eagles’ title push.