Why we still pay homage to Nwobodo 43 years after — Anambra indigenes in Enugu

By Dennis Agbo

The Anambra State Indigenes Living in Enugu have explained why they continue to hold former Governor of the old Anambra State, Senator Jim Nwobodo, in high esteem more than four decades after his administration, attributing it to what they described as his pragmatic, inclusive and non-discriminatory style of governance.

The group said Nwobodo, while governing the old Anambra State—now comprising Anambra, Enugu and Ebonyi states—gave equal attention and development to all parts of the state, without favouritism or sectional bias.

They stated that it was in recognition of these qualities that they have sustained a cordial relationship with the former governor, whom they described as a “living legend.”

The Anambra indigenes made the remarks during a courtesy visit to Nwobodo at his ancestral home in Amechi-Uno, Enugu South Local Government Area, where he recently relocated.

Leading the delegation, the President of Anambra Indigenes Living in Enugu, Chief E.U. Adimora, said the visit was to appreciate Nwobodo for his leadership and enduring legacy in the old Anambra State.

“We are thanking God for our lives and for the long relationship we have had with His Excellency, Senator Jim Nwobodo, since his time as Governor of Anambra State. We appreciate the deep sense of fairness and concern he showed for Ndi Anambra and Ndigbo in general,” Adimora said.

He noted that the group has continued to maintain the relationship with Nwobodo wherever he resides, adding that the affection and goodwill he demonstrated during his time in office have remained unforgettable.

“When we heard that he had relocated to his ancestral home, we decided to visit him and share in the joy of his housewarming,” he added.

Adimora further recalled that as governor, Nwobodo did not discriminate among the various ethnic groups within the old Anambra State, stressing that he governed with a sense of unity and inclusiveness.

“That relationship did not end because he left office. As long as he is alive, we will continue to honour and associate with him,” he said.

In his response, Nwobodo thanked the group for their loyalty and friendship, noting that he maintains close ties with many people in Anambra State.

He also commended the Anambra indigenes living in Enugu for their peaceful conduct and positive contributions to the development of their host communities.

“I have many friends in Anambra, and we have always been close. Your visit is a show of love, and I truly appreciate it,” Nwobodo said, while offering prayers for the delegation.

Also speaking, the Deputy National President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Omeife Omeife, reminisced about Nwobodo’s tenure as governor, highlighting the social and infrastructural developments recorded during that period.

Chairman of Enugu South Local Government Council, Hon. Calab Ani, said the council values the contributions of non-indigenes, particularly Anambra State indigenes, whom he described as partners in the development of the area.