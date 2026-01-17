Why we disconnected power supply to FCT Water Board – AEDC

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc (AEDC) on Saturday disclosed that it disconnected electricity supply to the Federal Capital Territory Water Board following repeated failures to pay bills stretching over a year.

AEDC, Head, Brand Marketing & Corporate Communications, Omede Odekina in a statement explained that supply has been restored due to appeals and concerns raised by residents.

Omede noted that AEDC has issued the board a two-week period to present a credible plan to offset the debts.

“AEDC wishes to clarify that the disconnection followed the accumulation of over one year of outstanding electricity debt by the FCT Water Board, despite several notices, engagements and opportunities provided to regularise the account, in line with applicable regulatory provisions.

“However, in recognition of the critical importance of water supply to public health and community wellbeing, and following widespread concerns expressed by residents, the Acting Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of AEDC, Engr. Chijioke Okwuokenye, has directed the immediate reconnection of electricity supply to the FCT Water Board, in order to enable the prompt restoration of water services across affected areas of the FCT.

“This decision underscores AEDC’s commitment to the welfare of the communities it serves and reflects the company’s belief that access to essential services must be safeguarded, particularly where public health and safety are concerned.

“The reconnection is, however, granted on a conditional basis. AEDC has formally issued the FCT Water Board a two-week timeline within which to present and begin implementing a credible payment plan towards the settlement of its outstanding electricity obligations”, he stated.

He added that “AEDC remains open to engagement and collaborative solutions, it must be stated that failure to meet this obligation within the stipulated period will regrettably leave the company with no alternative but to reapply service disconnection, in accordance with regulatory guidelines”.

Omede stressed that disconnection remained a measure of last resort and assured residents of AED continued commitment to transparent engagement, regulatory compliance and the delivery of sustainable electricity services in the Federal Capital Territory.