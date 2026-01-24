‘We’re not demolishing all of Makoko,’ Sanwo-Olu defends action

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said the demolition in Makoko is not affecting the whole community.

Sanwo-Olu daid: “We are not demolishing the whole of Makoko. We are clearing the shanties so they do not get to the Third Mainland Bridge and stay behind the high tension.

Read Also: Makoko demolition: How pregnant woman bled to death

Speaking on Monday, he assured residents of the State that his administration will leave no stone unturned in ensuring safety of lives and property in the state.

Speaking on the ongoing demolition exercise in the Makoko area, Sanwo-Olu insisted that evacuation notices were served over two years before the demolition to those within 150 to 250 metres of high-tension wires.

The governor stressed that the decision of the government was based on the collective interest of Lagos State and the residents and not for any ulterior motive.

Sanwo-Olu said: “People need to understand that it is a big city we are dealing with, and the emergency and safety of lives and properties are paramount that we need to prioritise.

“Of what interest would it be for the government to want to unduly demolish anybody’s property? What interest if it is not for the overall safety of the citizens we are talking about.?

“A lot of the people have built shanties under the high-tension wire, and the regulation is that you need to clear between 150 and 250 metres away from the high-tension wire. We are not demolishing the whole of Makoko; we are clearing the shanties so they do not get to the Third Mainland Bridge and stay behind the high tension.

“We are aware that there are some local and international NGOs that want to profit from this. We are studying things, and we are going to show evidence.

“They have made so much money from international organizations and asked for so many grants and resources to go into those places.

“It is just for them to cover their own lies because they have not done what they said they were going to be doing. That is why they are all shouting and crying more than the bereaved.

“We have been on this for so many years, and we have evidence. The exercise was meant to be done in December 2024; we extended it all throughout 2025. So, we cannot be a lawless set of people. We cannot fold our arms and let calamity or disaster happen.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu also noted that as a compassionate government, affected residents would be given palliatives and relocation stipends as compensation.

He said, “I have instructed both local governments and the various ministries concerned to see how they also can give additional succour, palliatives and relocation stipends to some of the people just to show compassion.

“And to say, you have done wrong, but the government can still show compassion and be compassionate about it. It is to ensure that we all can live in a safe and secure environment.”

While clarifying that the decision of the government was based on the collective interest of the State, residents and not for any ulterior motive, he said: “People need to understand that it is a big city we are dealing with, and the emergency and safety of lives and properties are paramount that we need to prioritise.

“Of what interest would it be for the government to want to unduly demolish anybody’s property? What interest if it is not for the overall safety of the citizens we are talking about?

“A lot of the people have built shanties under the high-tension wire, and the regulation is that you need to clear between 150 and 250 metres away from the high-tension wire. We are not demolishing the whole of Makoko; we are clearing the shanties so they do not get to the Third Mainland Bridge and stay behind the high tension.

“We are aware that there are some local and International Non-Governmental Organisations, NGOs that want to profit from this. We are studying things, and we are going to show evidence. They have made so much money from international organizations and asked for so many grants and resources to go into those places.

“It is just for them to cover their own lies because they have not done what they said they were going to be doing. That is why they are all shouting and crying more than the bereaved.

“We have been on this for so many years, and we have evidence. The exercise was meant to be done in December 2024; we extended it all throughout 2025. So, we cannot be a lawless set of people. We cannot fold our arms and let calamity or disaster happen.”

Sanwo-Olu, also noted that as a compassionate government, affected residents would be given palliatives and relocation stipends as compensation.

He said, “I have instructed both local governments and the various ministries concerned to see how they also can give additional succour, palliatives and relocation stipends to some of the people just to show compassion. And to say, you have done wrong, but the government can still show compassion and be compassionate about it. It is to ensure that we all can live in a safe and secure environment.”

Indiscriminate waste

Sanwo-Olu, who spoke frankly on indiscipline, especially indiscriminate dumping of refuse on road medians, said stiffer penalties would be served on defaulters this year.

He said: “We will improve the capacity of LAWMA and Public Sector Participants, PSP in this year’s budget. We will ensure we increase the fleet of their compactor trucks and all the equipment that will be required to keep the city clean and safe.

“We have given instructions to LAWMA not only to apprehend but also to see how we can charge people for environmental violations.”

Speaking on the demolition exercise in the Makoko area of Lagos State, Governor Sanwo-Olu insisted that evacuation notices were served over two years before the demolition to those within 150 to 250 metres of high-tension wires.

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