‘We’ll work something out’, Trump on Greenland

President Trump

President Donald Trump has said that the United States (U.S.) and its NATO allies would “work something out” over the Greenland dispute.

“I think that we will work something out where NATO’s going to be very happy and where we’re going to be very happy,” Trump said.

He said a few hours before departing for the World Economic Forum in Switzerland.

At the same time, Trump reiterated his view that the U.S. needed Greenland for security purposes.

Asked how far he would be willing to go to bring the island under U.S. control, he replied: “You’ll find out.”

Trump also said the U.S. had planned a number of meetings on Greenland during the high profile gathering in the Swiss alpine resort of Davos.

He has previously said that talks involving the parties to the dispute between the U.S. and Europe would take place on the sidelines of the forum, but did not specify who would attend.

The Republican president has left little doubt that he wanted to bring Greenland, which belongs to Denmark, under U.S. control.

After European NATO allies voiced solidarity with Denmark and Greenland, Trump said he would impose punitive tariffs from Feb. 1, to pressure opponents of a sale of the Arctic Island to the U.S…

Asked about opposition among Greenlanders to joining the U.S., Trump said: “When I speak to them, I’m sure they’ll be thrilled.”

Vanguard News