WEF 2026: Shettima commissions first ever Nigerian Pavillion in Davos

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – THE Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, on Monday, said the opening of Nigeria House in Davos reflects the country’s renewed seriousness, readiness, and resolve to take its place as an active participant in shaping global economic conversations.

He observed that while nations do not prosper in isolation, Nigeria’s future growth depends on deliberate, structured engagement with the global economy.

Senator Shettima stated this during the formal opening of the Nigeria House at the 2026 World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos, Switzerland.

According to the VP, Nigeria marked a historic milestone in its global economic engagement with the official opening of its House at the WEF 2026.

Senator Shettima in a statement by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, was quoted as saying: “This day is extraordinary in the history of our engagements at this beautiful meeting point of global political leadership, policy thinkers, and corporate enterprise. For the first time in our nation’s history, Nigeria stands at Davos with a sovereign pavilion of its own.

“Nigeria House is a response to the lapses of the past. It reflects our intention. It reflects our seriousness. Above all, it advertises both our readiness and our resolve to take a front-line seat in the discourse of the global economy, not as observers, but as participants with a clear sense of purpose and place,” he stated.

The Vice President pointed out that even though “Nigeria House may have been conceived as a whole-of-government platform, led by the Honourable Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, with senior leadership across investment, foreign affairs, energy, infrastructure, technology, climate, and culture gathered under one roof,” the true essence of the House must come from the private sector.

“Government can open doors, create frameworks, and de-risk environments; only enterprise can animate growth, scale opportunity, and translate policy into productivity. This House will thrive to the extent that it draws life from private capital, private innovation, and private confidence,” he maintained.

VP Shettima explained that the dividends of the Tinubu administration’s reforms are beginning to materialize, noting that “our decision to open up to the world more deliberately comes at a turning point in our economic journey.

“The dividends of the difficult but inevitable reforms of recent years are beginning to show,” he added, recalling that in 2025, Nigeria’s economy expanded by about 3.9 per cent, the fastest pace recorded in over a decade, driven largely by a resilient non-oil economy that now accounts for roughly 96 per cent of GDP.

The VP continued: “Services, agriculture, finance, and technology are expanding, while non-oil revenues now make up nearly three-quarters of government collections, marking a structural shift away from oil dependence.

“Inflation, which stood above 30 per cent in late 2024, eased significantly by the end of 2025, and external buffers have improved, with foreign reserves rising above 45 billion dollars and greater stability in the foreign exchange market.”

He invited the international business community to leverage the platform created through the Nigeria House project, noting that “Nigeria is open for business, but more importantly, Nigeria is open for collaboration.”

VP Shettima assured that the Nigeria House will host conversations that must have to move the nation and the global community forward.

“We are here to learn from you just as much as we are here to inform you of the opportunities that await in Nigeria. Progress is not a monologue; it is a dialogue,” he further stated.

Earlier, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, applauded the support of Vice President Shettima for the realisation of the historical vision for Nigeria House, Davos, acknowledging his disposition and encouragement in the project.

She said the project demonstrates a strong Public Private Partnership and reflects the rejuvenation of the Nigerian economy, showcasing a unique sense of national pride and a shift from how Nigeria engages with the rest of the world, especially the international business community.

Highlighting the gains of President Tinubu’s economic reforms as incentives for private sector investment, Dr Oduwole said Nigeria, under the current dispensation, is rebuilding trust, restoring credibility and positioning itself as the global centre for wealth creation strategic partnership.

She noted that the playbooks being launched at the event is part of a broad strategy to leverage Nigeria’s potentials in the solid minerals, climate sustainable agriculture, creative, digital sectors.

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development, Engr Faruk Yusuf Yano, outlined major interventions and initiatives undertaken by the administration of President Tinubu in the solid minerals and related sectors, aimed at diversifying and reforming the Nigerian economy.

He said Nigeria House, Davos, represents a deliberate action to consolidate the gains of President Tinubu’s economic transformation efforts through high level engagements targeted at attracting investments in Nigeria’s non-oil sector.

He also advocated fair treatment for emerging markets in the areas of access to finance and secured global supply chain network.

On her part, the Lead Execution Partner, Nigeria House, Davos, Omowunmi Imoukhuede, emphasised that Nigeria House represents a rare opportunity to tell stories about Nigeria’s unique investment potentials.

Preceeding the formal opening of the Nigeria House, Davos, is a Global Business Roundtable focused on building a resilient supply chain network for the Energy Transition.

Also present at the event were Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Kingsley Ude; Minister of Foreign Affiars, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar; heads of government agencies, and captains of industry, among others.