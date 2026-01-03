We deployed 1,800 officers to manage Christmas, New Year traffic — LASTMA boss

LASTMA General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki

By Olasukanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has said it deployed no fewer than 1,800 officers across key locations in the state to manage traffic during the Christmas and New Year festivities effectively.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Oki-Bakare Olalekan, disclosed this on Saturday while speaking on the agency’s operational strategy during the festive period, marked by a significant influx of residents, visitors from within Nigeria and Nigerians returning from the diaspora.

According to Oki-Bakare, the volume of movement into Lagos during the period provided a strong test of the traffic management framework already put in place by the agency.

He explained that the Lagos State Government, under the leadership of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, issued clear directives as early as September, mandating LASTMA to design and implement a comprehensive traffic management plan ahead of the October, November and December period.

“The Governor gave us clear instructions well ahead of time. This enabled us to plan proactively and strengthen our traffic management strategy before the festive pressure set in,” he said.

The LASTMA boss noted that the agency carried out an assessment of traffic flashpoints across the state, with particular focus on areas with high concentrations of hospitality and entertainment activities such as nightclubs, event centres, bars, lounges and hotels.

“We identified critical areas with high vehicular movement, especially during night-time activities, and deployed our personnel and logistics to strategic locations. Traffic management operations were fully activated from October 1, following a reorganisation of our operational system,” he stated.

As part of the operational upgrade, Oki-Bakare said LASTMA introduced an additional shift known as the Night Gang Shift, to complement its existing A.M. and P.M. duty structure and ensure uninterrupted traffic control.

He explained that the A.M. shift operates from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., while the P.M. shift runs from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The Night Gang Shift resumes as early as 6:30 p.m., ensuring that officers are fully deployed before the afternoon shift disengages.

“This structure guarantees seamless, 24-hour traffic management across the state, particularly during periods of intense night-time movement,” he added.

Oki-Bakare said the enhanced operational framework contributed significantly to improved traffic flow during the festive season and accounted for the commendations received by the agency from motorists and residents.

On manpower deployment, he disclosed that while LASTMA has a total workforce of over 4,500 personnel, 1,800 officers were specifically mobilised for the December festive operations.

Deployment, he said, was concentrated in areas with intense night-life and commercial activities, including Lekki, Ajah, Victoria Island, Ikoyi, Surulere, and other high-traffic corridors.

“These locations typically experience heavy vehicular movement late into the night, and our targeted deployment helped ensure orderliness and smooth traffic flow,” he said.

Reacting to the positive feedback received from the public, the LASTMA General Manager described the commendations as encouraging and motivating.

“LASTMA is statutorily responsible for ensuring seamless mobility across Lagos State. Our focus remains on encouraging voluntary compliance and delivering efficient traffic management services. The feedback from Lagosians reassures us that we are on the right path,” he said.

He added that traffic management and transportation remain key pillars of the T.H.E.M.E.S+ agenda of the Sanwo-Olu administration, describing the improved festive traffic experience as part of the dividends of democracy promised to residents.