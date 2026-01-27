Video: Tinubu stumbles briefly during reception parade in Türkiye

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday briefly stumbled during a ceremonial march-past organised for his reception at the parade ground in Türkiye.

The incident occurred as the President joined the guard of honour, drawing momentary attention before the programme continued without disruption.

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'ın karşıladığı Nijerya Cumhurbaşkanı Bola Ahmed Tinubu yere düştü pic.twitter.com/sxpgNBhtBM — Nefes Gazetesi (@nefesgazete) January 27, 2026

Tinubu’s visit is aimed at consolidating the long-standing cordial relations between Nigeria and Türkiye, while exploring new areas of cooperation to deepen a mutually beneficial partnership between both countries.

During the visit, the President is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with his Turkish counterpart, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, on issues of trade, security, investment and regional cooperation.

The programme will also feature the signing of several memoranda of understanding between the two nations, alongside other high-level official engagements.

A business forum is expected to hold on the sidelines of the visit to connect Nigerian and Turkish investors and unlock opportunities for mutual economic growth.

Senior Nigerian officials who received the President at his hotel include the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN; the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun; the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake; and the Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (rtd).