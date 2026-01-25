Video: Fire guts building at Alaba Suru, Mile 2 Axis, Lagos

A fire outbreak on Saturday night gutted a building at Alaba Suru, just after Eleganza along the Mile 2 corridor in Lagos, causing panic among residents and motorists in the area.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) said the incident occurred at about 9:05 p.m., prompting its officers to immediately alert the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service while assessing the impact of the blaze on traffic flow and public safety.

[9:05p.m.] #Alaba #Mile2 #IncidentReport #FireIncident



A fire has broken out in one of the buildings at Alaba Suru just after Eleganza inwards Mile 2.



The Fire service has been contacted by our Men who have also started assessing the situation's effect on traffic and the… pic.twitter.com/fWyd5s4tN4 — LASTMA (@followlastma) January 24, 2026

In a post on X, LASTMA disclosed that its personnel swiftly moved to the scene to manage vehicular movement and ensure the safety of road users and pedestrians as firefighters battled the inferno.

“Officers are on ground controlling traffic and preventing further risks to motorists and residents,” the agency stated.

As of the time of filing this report, the extent of property damage and possible casualties had yet to be confirmed, while emergency responders continued containment efforts.

The incident marks one of the rare late-night fire outbreaks recorded along the busy Mile 2 axis in recent times, a major commercial and transport corridor in Lagos.