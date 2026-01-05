Venezuela: ECOWAS urges respect for state sovereignty, international law

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has urged the international community to respect the sovereignty of nation-states and the principles of international law.

The Commission made the appeal in a statement issued in Abuja following the recent arrest and deportation of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to the U.S. by operatives of the U.S.’ Delta Force.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the U.S. special forces invaded the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, on Jan. 3 and whisked away Maduro and his wife to the U.S. over alleged drug offences.

ECOWAS said it recognised the right of states to fight international crimes, including terrorism and drug trafficking, but reminded the international community of its obligation to respect member states’ territorial integrity.

According to the commission, this should strictly be done as enshrined in international law, especially Article 2 (4) of the United Nations Charter.

“The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has followed with concern recent developments in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

“ECOWAS fully aligns itself with the statement of the African Union issued on Jan. 3, 2026, that calls for restraint and inclusive dialogue among the people of Venezuela,” the statement said.

While underscoring ECOWAS’ broader commitment to peaceful dialogue and respect for international norms, it further expressed confidence in Venezuelans’ ability to chart their future and right to self-determination.

“ECOWAS reiterates its solidarity with the people of Venezuela and urges all states to respect the independence and territorial integrity of Venezuela.

“ECOWAS expresses support to the people of Venezuela as they shape the future of their country through an inclusive process,” it added.

Vanguard News