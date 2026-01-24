US reaffirms training, equipment support for police as NPF, U.S. INL review strategic partnership

IGP Egbetokun (left) and Ms Maggie Nardi

By Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja — The United States has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) through enhanced training programmes and the provision of modern operational equipment, as senior officials of the U.S. Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) met with the police high command to review their strategic partnership.

A U.S. delegation led by the Deputy Assistant Secretary of INL, Ms. Maggie Nardi, paid a courtesy visit to the Force Headquarters at the weekend. Other members of the delegation included Mr. Jacob Wright, Senior Advisor, INL, and Mr. Grane Douglas, Acting Director, INL Abuja.

During the meeting, both parties reviewed ongoing areas of cooperation and explored opportunities for deepening institutional engagement in policing and internal security development in Nigeria.

In a statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, Ms. Nardi reaffirmed INL’s commitment to continued support for the NPF, particularly through expanded specialised training programmes and the supply of modern operational equipment.

She emphasised the importance of sustained collaboration in building institutional capacity and enhancing the operational effectiveness of the police, noting that strong partnerships are critical to addressing evolving security challenges.

Responding, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, expressed appreciation to the United States government and the INL for their consistent partnership and support, especially in the area of tactical capacity development.

The IGP highlighted the positive impact of INL-supported training initiatives on the operational performance of the Special Intervention Squad (SIS), commending the professionalism and discipline exhibited by its officers in recent operations.

IGP Egbetokun further reiterated the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to strengthening cooperation with the INL and other international partners, while adopting global best practices aimed at improving service delivery and ensuring a safer and more secure Nigeria.