US Mission mourns Abubakar Abdullahi, cleric who saved 300 Christians in Plateau

The United States Mission in Nigeria has expressed condolences to the family of Abubakar Abdullahi, the Muslim cleric who earned national and international acclaim for sheltering about 300 Christians during the 2018 attacks in Plateau State.

Abdullahi, the chief imam of Nghar village in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, died at the age of 92.

In a statement, the US Mission described the late imam as a courageous voice for religious tolerance, noting his long-standing commitment to building bridges across faiths. It said his actions during the Plateau crisis exemplified the values of compassion and peaceful coexistence.

“His humanity positively manifested interfaith coexistence and harmony, and we know his legacy of peace and acceptance will live on and continue to inspire Nigerians and Americans alike,” the statement said.

The cleric was nominated by the federal government for the national honour of Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) and was personally acknowledged by former President Muhammadu Buhari for his bravery.

In 2019, Abdullahi received the US International Religious Freedom Award in recognition of his decision to risk his life to protect others during the violence.

Speaking in interviews after the attacks, the imam said saving lives was a moral duty he upheld irrespective of religious differences, stressing that his actions were guided by compassion and respect for humanity.

Reacting to his death, Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang described Abdullahi as a symbol of peace, unity and selfless leadership, saying his legacy would continue to resonate beyond Plateau and Nigeria.

Vanguard News