163 Christians abducted in southern Kaduna – CAN; you’re lying, Police react

Hayab

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, in the 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, has confirmed the abduction of no fewer than 163 worshippers by suspected terrorists in Kurmin Wali, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Read Also: Bandits abduct worshippers during Sunday service in Kaduna

However, in a swift reaction on Monday, the Police have said no one was abducted, challenging any one to bring the names and particulars of those allegedly kidnapped.

Meanwhile, Chairman of Northern CAN, Rev. Joseph John Hayab, told journalists on Monday that the worshippers were abducted during Sunday church services at Cherubim and Seraphim Church 1 and Cherubim and Seraphim Church 2 in the community.

Hayab said he received a distress call from the CAN chairman in the affected area, who narrated that the attackers invaded the churches while worship was ongoing, locked the gates and forcefully marched the congregants into the surrounding bush.

‘Some escaped’

He explained that eight of the abducted worshippers later managed to escape, but as of Monday, 163 persons were still being held by the assailants.

“Security officers are already on top of the matter. We commend their efforts and urge them to do everything possible to rescue our brothers and sisters safely and unhurt in good time,” Hayab said.

The incident has once again underscored the lingering security challenges confronting communities in parts of Southern Kaduna, where residents have continued to suffer attacks by armed groups despite ongoing military and security operations.

Police story

Reacting on Monday, the Kaduna State Police Commissioner, Alhaji Muhammad Rabiu dismissed reports, alleging that the kidnap of over 100 worshippers in Kajuru Local Government Area as false.

He described them as fabrications by conflict entrepreneurs bent on disrupting peace in the state.

Rabiu spoke to journalists after the State Security Council meeting held at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House.

He challenged those peddling the claims to produce the names and details of any alleged victims.

“The story is a mere falsehood. Anyone who claims people were kidnapped should come forward with names and particulars,” the police commissioner said.

He warned that purveyors of rumours would face the full wrath of the law.

LG chair, too

Also speaking, the Chairman of Kajuru Local Government, Mr. Dauda Madaki, said security agencies swiftly moved to the area following the reports but found no evidence of any attack.

“When I heard the rumour, I mobilised the Police and other security forces to Kurmin Wali. We visited the church where the so-called kidnap was said to have occurred and found no trace of any incident,” Madaki said.

According to him, the village head, Mai Dan Zaria, as well as the youth leader of the community, Bernard Bona, both confirmed that no such attack took place.

“I have asked those making the claim to provide a list of the kidnapped persons. Till now, no one has come forward with a single name,” the council chairman added.

He alleged that the rumour was sponsored by individuals unhappy with the relative peace in Kajuru.

Madaki urged residents to remain calm and go about their lawful activities, advising them to report suspicious movements and rumour mongers to security agencies.

Security Commissioner speaks

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Sule Shuaibu (SAN), said investigations, including engagements with the leadership of CAN, and other religious leaders, confirmed that the reports were unfounded.

“What was circulated in the public space was completely false,” Shuaibu said, reaffirming that the Kaduna State government has zero tolerance for criminality.

Vanguard News