Unilever Nigeria delivers 44% revenue growth, doubles profit to N31bn

Unilever Nigeria Plc has released its interim unaudited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025, reporting a turnover of N215 billion, representing a 44 per cent increase from the N150 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2024.

Gross profit rose by 32 per cent to N90 billion, while profit after tax doubled to N31 billion, up from N15 billion in the same period last year.

Speaking on the results, the Managing Director, Mr. Tobi Adeniyi, said: “Our fourth-quarter performance and strong full-year outcome reflect the continued momentum from our route-to-market expansion, an increasingly agile and well-optimised operational structure, and the robust demand we are seeing across our iconic brands, including Knorr, Close Up, Pepsodent, Vaseline and Rexona.

“We have delivered consistent quarter-on-quarter topline growth that remains competitive, profitable and sustainable.”

Adeniyi further noted the company’s long-standing presence in the country, saying: “With a proud heritage of more than 100 years of manufacturing in Nigeria, every product and every experience reflects our legacy of innovation and our unwavering commitment to quality.

“Through our trusted brands, we continue to Brighten Everyday Life for All.”