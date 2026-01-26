UNICEF donates 25,000 HIV test kits to Bauchi State

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has donated 25,000 HIV test kits to the Bauchi state government to improve early detection of the disease.

Dr Nuzhat Rafique, Head of the UNICEF Chief Field Office, Bauchi, said this during the handing over of the kits on Monday in Bauchi.

She said the agency provided the kits to improve the health and well-being of under-5 children, noting that early detection of HIV ensures treatment and prevents mother-to-child transmission of the disease.

“This is a critical intervention aimed at identifying HIV infection early and saving the lives of children by preventing mother-to-child transmission.

“Once children are tested, mothers will be properly counseled on appropriate nutrition and breastfeeding practices to ensure quality care for their children,” she said.

Dr Adamu Sambo, Chairman, Bauchi State Agency for the Control of HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, Leprosy and Malaria (BACATMA), described the intervention as timely.

He said the kits would be utilised to ascertain children’s HIV status and serve as a risk-control measure to stem the spread of the scourge, as well as improve health outcomes in the state.

Sambo said the state was facing challenges due to inadequate HIV test kits, which affected screening across different population groups.

“These kits are timely, and they will go a long way in bridging the gap across various age groups.

“We will also distribute them to other partners with primary healthcare facilities, secondary institutions, and Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) for malnourished children,” he said.

Vanguard News