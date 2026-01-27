UN group urges collective action to eliminate violence against women, girls

By Nkiruka Nnorom

United Nations Association of Africa, UNAA, has renewed its call to action to eliminate violence against women and girls, emphasizing the need for collective efforts to prevent and respond to the pervasive human rights issue.

Director Community Health, and Ghana Country Director, UNAA, Princess Gifty Okafor, made the remarks at an event to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, with theme “Unite! Invest to Prevent Violence Against Women and Girls,” in Lagos.

The event also featured the formal unveiling of the UNAA Girls’ Mentorship Club, designed to strengthen awareness, prevention and timely response to all forms of violence against women and girls.

While noting that violence against women and girls cut across culture, religion and social class, Okafor emphasised the need to raise awareness about the menace and educating communities about the importance of promoting gender equality.

She, therefore, stated that investing in preventing violence against women and girls was crucial to achieving gender equality and making their voices heard.

“No society can achieve peace, prosperity or sustainable development while half of its population lives in fear. Ending violence against women is not optional, it is a fundamental right to development, justice and human security.

‘’Together we can and we must build a society where every woman, every girl lives free of fear and full of opportunity,’’ Okafor said.

Also speaking, Mr. Toyin Ogunjare, Head of Mathematics Department at Yaba College of Technology and Girls Advocate, said that despite notable progress in promoting women’s rights, Nigeria still grappled with significant challenges that hindered the full realisation of women’s empowerment and equality.

According to him, Nigeria has made significant strides in women’s rights, but challenges, including inadequate implementation of laws and limited access to justice, persist.

He stated that eliminating violence against women required a multifaceted approach involving education, legal frameworks, community engagement, and support for survivors.

A media executive, Agatha Amata, emphasised the importance of self-worth, self-discovery, and empowerment for women and encouraged them to identify their unique talents and abilities.

Amata stated that financial independence and education were key in achieving women’s empowerment, noting that financially independent women were more likely to take on leadership roles.

Mrs. Olusola Racheal Adeyinka, Principal of Reagan Memorial Baptist Girls’ Secondary School, asserted that women were not second-class citizens but leaders who should be confident in themselves and speak out without fear.