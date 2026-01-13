UN demands independent probe into woman’s killing by US immigration officer

People participate in a protest organized by Rise and Resist against US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activities and the US intervention in Venezuela in New York on January 11, 2026. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)

The United Nations demanded Tuesday a swift and independent investigation after a federal immigration officer fatally shot a protester in the US city of Minneapolis last week.

The UN rights office voiced deep concern at the killing of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, who was shot dead in her car by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent in the Midwestern city last Wednesday.

“Under international human rights law, the intentional use of lethal force is only permissible as a measure of last resort against an individual representing an imminent threat to life,” UN rights office spokesman Jeremy Laurence told reporters in Geneva.

“We take note of the FBI investigation and insist on the need for prompt, independent and transparent investigation into the killing,” he said.

Laurence also urged “all authorities to take measures to deescalate tensions and refrain from incitement to violence”.

Good’s killing has sparked widespread anger at the use of force in the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown, sparking nationwide protests.

The Trump administration has sought to paint Good as a “domestic terrorist”, vigorously insisting the agent who fatally shot her was acting in self-defence.

This narrative is strongly disputed by local officials, who say footage shows Good’s vehicle turning away from the agent and did not pose a threat to his life.

Protesters have demanded a full investigation into the circumstances of the deadly encounter.

Democratic officials are particularly critical of the fact that local authorities have been excluded from the investigation, which is being conducted by the FBI.

AFP