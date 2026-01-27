UK property scandal: AGF takes over ICPC’s case against Ozekhome

…Court fixes Feb 25 to hear FG’s asset forfeiture suit

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA— A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, sitting at Maitama yesterday deferred further proceedings until February 24 in the alleged United Kingdom property fraud case involving prominent lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN.

The adjournment came on a day the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, announced his decision to take over the case file from the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC.

The AGF, who was represented by the Director, Public Prosecution of the Federation, DPPF, Mr Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, said he would need time to review the case.

He said the action was pursuant to Section 174 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, adding that the justice ministry would collaborate with the ICPC to ensure that prosecution of the case met the highest standard of diligence and compliance with due process of law.

According to the DPPF, the AGF’s decision is guided equally by public interest and the need to instil confidence, fairness and competence in the criminal justice system.

The Head, High Profile Prosecution Department of the ICPC, Dr. Osuebeni Akpemesingha Akpos, who announced his appearance for the agency, said he was not opposed to the AGF’s application.

Similarly, Ozekhome, SAN, who was represented by a consortium of 16 SANs, led by a former AGF, Chief Kanu Agabi, did not equally raise any objection.

Consequently, trial Justice Peter Kekemeke adjourned the matter.

While the Federal Republic of Nigeria was listed as plaintiff, Ozekhome was cited as the sole defendant in the charge marked FCT/HC/CR/010/2026.

Specifically, FG, in the charge, alleged that the defendant had in August 2021, in London, directly received House 79, Randall Avenue, London NW2 7SX, purportedly given to him by Mr. Shani Tali, knowing the act constituted a felony, contrary to Section 13 and punishable under Section 24 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

It alleged that the defendant, while acting as a legal practitioner, created a false Nigerian passport (No. A07535463) bearing Mr. Shani Tali’s name in August 2021 to support a fraudulent claim of ownership of the property at 79 Randall Avenue, contrary to Section 363 and punishable under Section 364 of the Penal Code, Laws of the FCT, Abuja.

The defendant was accused of dishonestly using the false passport to substantiate ownership claim of the property, knowing the document was false, contrary to Section 366 and punishable under Section 364 of the Penal Code.

The charge followed a petition sent to the ICPC by the head of the Human and Environmental Development Agenda, Mr. Olanrewaju Suraj.

The petition referenced a British court judgment that accused Ozekhome and others of conspiring with corrupt Nigerian officials to procure fake national identity documents to “fraudulently claim ownership” of a property in North London.

The ICPC stated that it launched an investigation after a London property tribunal issued a judgment that implicated the defendant and others in a web of fraud and forged documents.

Meanwhile, in a related development, the Federal High Court in Abuja has slated February 25 to hear an application seeking the forfeiture of the disputed UK property to the FG.

The application was brought before the court by the Code of Conduct Bureau, CCB, which listed the Administrator of the Estate of Late Jeremiah Useni as the sole defendant in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/2333/2025.

Justice Binta Nyako adjourned to enable the CCB serve legal processes on the late Useni’s family.

When the case was called, counsel to the Applicant, Mr. Sufiya Ibrahim Ahmed, told the court that the CCB had earlier dropped processes for the order of forfeiture at an address in Jos, Plateau State, which he said was the last address the deceased used in assets declaration forms he submitted.

The Applicants’ counsel told the court that the Bailiff further got an address of a legal firm in Abuja where he was directed to the residence of late Useni’s daughter.

However, Justice Nyako faulted the procedure, stressing that without an order of substituted service, the processes which the Applicant had dropped at the said locations amounted to a nullity.

Emphasising that service was at the root of the court’s jurisdiction to hear the application, Justice Nyako said the CCB was at liberty to file a motion for permission to make a publication so that anyone with an interest in the UK property could come forward before a final forfeiture order was made.