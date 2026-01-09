UK issues fresh warning to deport Nigerians, other migrants caught working illegally

United Kingdom

The United Kingdom, UK has issued a fresh warning to Nigerians and other migrants against engaging in illegal employment, vowing to arrest, detain and deport anyone found working without proper authorisation.

UK authorities said enforcement actions against illegal workers have intensified, with immigration raids now at record levels across the country.

According to officials, individuals discovered working in breach of immigration rules will face immediate sanctions, including removal from the UK.

The UK Home Office, in a tweet on Friday, wrote, “Those caught working illegally in the UK will be arrested, detained and removed.”

“Immigration Enforcement raids are at record levels, with those found to be working illegally being arrested, detained and removed from the country,” the UK government said.

The authorities also stressed that illegal employment undermines the country’s labour system and negatively affects lawful workers.

The warning comes amid heightened immigration scrutiny under the UK’s tougher border and labour enforcement policies, which have seen increased workplace inspections in sectors known to employ migrant labour.

The development is expected to raise concern among migrant communities, including Nigerians, as the UK continues to tighten its immigration controls and crack down on undocumented work.

Vanguard News