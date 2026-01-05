Uganda bans live broadcast of riots, unlawful processions ahead of vote

Uganda on Monday banned live broadcast of riots, unlawful processions and other violent incidents ahead of an election.

The Ministry of Information Communication and Technology announced the ban in a statement in Kampala.

It stated that “live broadcast or streaming of riots, unlawful processions, or violent incidents is prohibited, as it can escalate tension and spread panic.”

The ministry also prohibited the dissemination of any content it described as “inciting, hateful or violent.”

Authorities have detained hundreds of opposition supporters ahead of the Jan. 15 election, in which President Yoweri Museveni is seeking to extend his 40-year rule against the 43-year-old pop-star-turned politician, Bobi Wine.

More than 50 people were killed before the last election in 2021, in crackdowns by security forces against Wine supporters, who accused Museveni of stealing the election, which he denied.

Museveni, who came to power in 1986 after leading a five-year rebellion, is Africa’s third-longest ruler.

Critics and rights groups have long accused his government’s security forces of torturing and intimidating opponents to maintain his grip on power, allegations he has denied.

Rights group — Amnesty International, said on Monday that Ugandan security forces had launched “brutal campaign of repression against Wine’s supporters in the run-up to the election, subjecting them to arbitrary arrests, beatings and torture.”

Spokespeople for the government and police did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the statement.

Meanwhile, another major opposition figure, Kizza Besigye, remains in prison more than a year after he was detained on treason charges, which he also denied. (Reuters/NAN)