Ubani denies Malami’s link, warns defamers of severe consequences

Monday Ubani

By Henry Ojelu

Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Dr. Monday Ubani, has denied any link with the embattled former Attorney-General of the Federation, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, describing attempts to associate him with an alleged criminal narrative as reckless, malicious and contemptuous of court.

Ubani, through his solicitor, Nkem Okoro, issued a strong rebuttal to a publication authored by one Tonye Jaja, accusing the writer of deliberately inserting his name into a sensational narrative without facts, documents, witnesses or any identifiable connection to wrongdoing.

Okoro, in a statement on Monday said the publication was not only defamatory but also a direct violation of an existing court order restraining Jaja from making further defamatory or reputation-damaging publications against Ubani.

She added that the author’s conduct showed open disregard for the authority of the court and the rule of law, especially in light of ongoing civil and criminal proceedings already instituted against him.

According to the statement, “The casual mention of a person’s name in a criminal narrative without particulars does not amount to evidence or public interest disclosure.It is character assassination and an abuse of media space.”

Okoro categorically denied the allegation that Ubani had any professional, financial, administrative or personal dealings with Malami, SAN, stressing that no relationship, transaction or interaction exists that could justify the claims being circulated.

According to her, the complete absence of factual particulars in the publication further exposes what she described as the emptiness and mischief behind the allegations, warning that reputation should not be sacrificed on the altar of sensationalism.

The statement further disclosed that a “robust civil and criminal enforcement processes” has been initiated against Jaja over what it termed serial defamatory publications and persistent contemptuous conduct.

These processes, it said, are being pursued deliberately and will be carried through to their logical conclusion.

The statement stressed that if the author or anyone else genuinely possesses credible evidence against Ubani, the proper forum remains the courtroom and not media trials, open letters or unrestrained use of public platforms to smear reputations.

It urged members of the public to completely disregard the publication, advising readers to rely on verifiable facts, due judicial process and the rule of law rather than unsubstantiated narratives.

The statement made it clear that patience has limits, warning that any further defamatory publications would attract immediate and escalated legal consequences.

“All further defamatory publications shall attract severe consequences sooner or later,” the statement warned, adding that accountability was inevitable.

Okoro reiterated commitment to protecting her client’s integrity and ensuring that the matter is resolved strictly within the bounds of the law, insisting that the era of unchecked media accusations must give way to responsibility and judicial discipline.