Uba Sani vows to rescue abducted Kajuru residents, says he is personally monitoring operations

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, has vowed that his administration will not relent in its efforts until all persons abducted from Kurmin Wali village in Kajuru Local Government Area are safely rescued.

The governor said he is personally monitoring ongoing security operations and that the state government is working closely with security agencies to secure the release of the victims.

Uba Sani made the pledge amid growing public concern following reports that more than 170 residents were kidnapped when armed bandits invaded the community on Sunday.

Speaking in an interview with BBC Hausa, monitored in Kaduna, the governor assured residents that the government remains fully committed to the rescue efforts.

“I am personally monitoring the ongoing operations. I will not rest until our people are rescued,” he declared.

According to reports, the attackers stormed Kurmin Wali in the early hours of Sunday, abducting a large number of villagers and throwing the community into panic and confusion.

Initial reactions from the Kaduna State Government and the Nigeria Police Force had denied that the incident occurred. However, authorities later issued an official statement confirming the abduction, while noting that the exact number of victims taken away was yet to be fully ascertained.

The incident has sparked outrage and renewed concerns over insecurity in Southern Kaduna, with residents and civil society groups calling for urgent and decisive action to curb mass kidnappings in rural communities.

Governor Uba Sani reiterated his administration’s resolve to restore peace across the state, stressing that no effort would be spared to bring the abducted residents home safely and ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice.