U.S. revokes over 100,000 visas, including thousands of student permits

US President Donald Trump

The United States Department of State has revoked more than 100,000 visas, including thousands issued to international students and specialized professionals, citing encounters with law enforcement for criminal activity.

In a statement shared on X on Monday, the department announced: “The State Department has now revoked over 100,000 visas, including some 8,000 student visas and 2,500 specialised visas for individuals who had encounters with U.S. law enforcement for criminal activity.”

Officials said the move is part of broader efforts to strengthen public safety and enforce immigration laws. Reinforcing its stance, the department added: “We will continue to deport these thugs to keep America safe.”

The announcement did not specify the timeline of the revocations or detail the categories of offences involved, but it highlights the government’s continued crackdown on visa holders linked to criminal activity.

This latest action follows earlier measures in August 2025, when more than 6,000 international student visas were revoked due to violations of U.S. law and overstays. At the time, the department confirmed to the BBC that the majority of violations were related to assault, driving under the influence (DUI), burglary, and support for terrorism.

The Trump administration has intensified scrutiny of international students and visa applicants throughout 2025. Earlier in the year, visa appointments were temporarily paused, and when scheduling resumed in June, applicants were required to make their social media accounts public for enhanced vetting. Officials said they would examine profiles for “any indications of hostility toward the citizens, culture, government, institutions, or founding principles of the United States.”