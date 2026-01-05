U.S. Department of War takes administrative action against retired Senator Mark Kelly

The U.S. Department of War has initiated administrative proceedings against Senator Mark E. Kelly (USN Ret.), citing his public statements as inconsistent with military discipline. The action could result in a reduction of his retired grade and corresponding pay.

According to a statement from Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, the proceedings follow public remarks by Kelly and five other members of Congress, released in a video six weeks ago, which the Department described as “reckless” and intended to undermine military order.

“Captain Kelly, as a retired Navy officer receiving a pension, remains accountable to military justice,” the Department said.

The Department has issued a formal Letter of Censure, detailing what it described as “reckless misconduct” by Kelly. The letter will be placed in his official military personnel file. Kelly has been given 30 days to respond to the notice, and the retirement grade determination process is expected to conclude within 45 days.

The Department emphasized that Kelly’s current role as a sitting U.S. Senator does not exempt him from accountability. Further violations, it warned, could lead to additional actions.

The cited statements, made between June and December 2025, reportedly characterized lawful military operations as illegal and urged service members to refuse lawful orders. The Department stated that such conduct violates Articles 133 and 134 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice, to which Kelly remains subject as a retired officer receiving pay.