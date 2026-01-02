Two die, six injured in new year’s day road crashes in Lagos

…As LASTMA Decries Reckless Driving

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS — At least two persons lost their lives while six others sustained varying degrees of injuries in three separate road crashes recorded across major corridors of Lagos State on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2026.

Disturbed by the spate of fatal accidents, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has expressed deep concern, attributing the crashes largely to reckless driving and excessive speeding.

One of the fatal incidents occurred at Iyana Itire, inward Oshodi, along the Apapa Expressway, where a violent collision between a Volkswagen commercial bus (SMK 850 HK) and a Toyota Sienna car (KSF 329 XL) claimed the lives of two yet-to-be-identified persons.

According to the General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, who spoke through the agency’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Adebayo Taofiq, LASTMA officials promptly arrived at the scene and contacted the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SHEMU) for the evacuation of the deceased, ensuring orderliness and preventing further traffic disruption.

In another serious accident along Ibeju Bridge, inward Eleko axis of the Lekki–Ajah Expressway, a DAF tanker collided with an Opel Zafira car (EPE 537 GZ).

Bakare-Oki said two victims sustained critical injuries but were swiftly rescued by LASTMA’s emergency response team and conveyed to a nearby medical facility for urgent treatment.

Similarly, a crash at Owode Elede, inward Owode Onirin along the Ikorodu Road corridor, involving a Volkswagen commercial bus (AGL 713 XP) and a Toyota Corolla car (AGL 607 JF), left four persons injured. LASTMA operatives promptly rescued the victims, facilitated their transfer to the hospital and restored traffic flow in the area.

Condemning the accidents, Bakare-Oki described them as avoidable tragedies caused largely by recklessness and excessive speeding, especially on a day meant to usher in hope, reflection and renewed commitment to safety.

He extended heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and prayed for strength to bear the losses.

The LASTMA boss also commended the professionalism and swift response of the agency’s personnel, noting that their timely intervention helped prevent further casualties.

Reiterating the agency’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property on Lagos roads, Bakare-Oki warned motorists against dangerous driving habits and urged strict adherence to traffic regulations.

“LASTMA remains resolute in enforcing traffic laws, responding swiftly to emergencies and continually sensitising the motoring public on the importance of road safety, especially during festive and high-mobility periods,” he said.