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January 26, 2026

Trump says hiking tariffs on South Korean goods to 25%

Trump says hiking tariffs on South Korean goods to 25%

US President Donald Trump said Monday that he would raise tariffs on various South Korean goods, taking aim at the country for “not living up to” an earlier trade pact struck with Washington.

“Because the Korean Legislature hasn’t enacted our Historic Trade Agreement, which is their prerogative, I am hereby increasing South Korean TARIFFS on Autos, Lumber, Pharma, and all other Reciprocal TARIFFS” from 15 percent to 25 percent, Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

AFP

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