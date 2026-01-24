Trump govt ‘cannot be trusted’ to probe fatal shooting – Minnesota governor

Walz
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said Saturday federal authorities “cannot be trusted” to investigate the fatal shooting of an American man in his state by immigration officers.
“The federal government cannot be trusted to lead this investigation. The state will handle it period,” said Walz, accusing the federal immigration operation underway in his state of “sowing chaos and violence.”
AFP
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