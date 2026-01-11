Troops neutralize scores of Boko Haram terrorists, others surrender in Borno

By Ndahi Marama

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) have sustained intense offensive operations against Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists across Borno State, recording notable successes in clearance, fighting patrols and blocking operations. Under Operation DESERT SANITY V, sustained pressure along the Azir–Wajiroko axis on 10 January 2026, killing scores, which also forced 11 terrorists fighters to surrender along with their AK 47 rifles and assorted ammunition.

This was disclosed by the Media Information Officer, Joint Task Frice ‘Operation Hadin Kai’, Lt. Colonel Sani Uba in a statement on Sunday night.

He said: “Earlier, on 9 January 2026, troops conducted extensive clearance operations in the Bulaagalda cluster, destroying several active terrorist enclaves and camps at Dagumba, Bonne, Yaganari, Gosuri and Umchile, including the notorious Abu Nazir and Abu Ahmed camps.

“During the operation, troops dismantled life-support structures, degraded terrorist logistics and recovered items including terrorist flags and weapons as well as magazines. Similar offensive operations in the Yale and Bula Gaida areas forced terrorists to flee, leading to the destruction of additional logistics facilities and the recovery of weapons, ammunition and a general purpose machine-gun.

“ In a related operation based on credible intelligence, troops engaged JAS/ISWAP elements between Sojiri and Kayamla villages, resulting in the neutralisation of 8 terrorists and the recovery of AK-47 rifles.

“Additionally, troops arrested 2 suspected terrorist logistics collaborators at Gubio LGA for supplying terrorists logistics. Troops remain resolute in sustaining offensive pressure, dismantling terrorist networks and restoring lasting peace and security across the North East region”. Uba stated.

Vanguard News