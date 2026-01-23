Troops kill terrorists in Kebbi, rescue 62 kidnap victims in Zamfara

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By Musa Ubandawaki

SOKOTO—Troops of the Joint Task Force, North West, under Operation FANSAN YAMMA, have recorded major operational successes with the neutralisation of terrorists in Kebbi State and the rescue of 62 kidnapped victims in Zamfara State, as security forces intensify efforts to restore peace across the region.

In Kebbi State, troops operating under Sector 2, acting on credible intelligence, ambushed members of the Lakurawa terrorist group near Augie Local Government Area, close to the Kebbi–Sokoto border. The operation was carried out at Kerani Village, a strategic corridor frequently exploited by criminal elements.

During the encounter, two terrorists were neutralised, while two motorcycles used for mobility and logistics were recovered. The motorcycles were reportedly fitted with accessories designed for long-distance movement, underscoring the group’s intention to sustain cross-border criminal operations.

Security sources said the operation was conducted in collaboration with other security agencies and local vigilante groups, reflecting growing synergy between conventional forces and community-based security structures in the North West.

In a separate operation in Zamfara State, troops stormed Munhaye Forest, a known hideout of notorious bandit leader, Kachalla Alti, following intelligence that several captives were being held in the area.

The raid led to the successful rescue of 62 kidnapped victims, who are currently in safe custody. Military authorities confirmed that arrangements are underway to reunite the freed hostages with their families after necessary profiling and medical attention