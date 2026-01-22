Troops gain into Timbuktu Traingle, stronghold of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists

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… Foils VBIED attacks

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) have sustained their advance into the Timbuktu Triangle, recording significant operational gains and further degrading terrorist networks operating within the area.

Scores of insurgents were killed, even as on 20 January 2026, while consolidating at a harbour area approximately 6km North of Chilaria, troops encountered 2 Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Devices (VBIED).

Through vigilance and swift action, one VBIED was successfully neutralised. The second VBIED, however, breached the defensive position affecting some logistics platforms.

Unfortunately, during the course of this fressh encounter, some gallant soldiers and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force paid the supreme price, while others sustained injuries.

Barely few days ago, similar Troops wrecked havoc on terrorists enclaves in that axis, Sambisa Forests and other hideouts.

The Media Information Officer

Headquarters Joint Task Force North East ‘Operation HADIN KAI’, Lt. Col. Sani Uba disclosed this to Journalists in a press statement on Wednesday morning.

“In the latest phase of operations, troops successfully cleared and dominated key terrorist locations across the triangle, including Tergejeri, Chiralia, and the Ajigin/Abirma general areas.

“During the conduct of these operations, troops made intermittent contact with fleeing terrorist elements and engaged them with high volumes of fire, resulting in the neutralisation of several terrorists.

“On 20 January 2026, while consolidating at a harbour area approximately 6km North of Chilaria, troops encountered 2 Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Devices (VBIED).

“Through vigilance and swift action, one VBIED was successfully neutralised. The second VBIED, however, breached the defensive position affecting some logistics platforms.

“In the course of this attack, some gallant soldiers and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force paid the supreme price, while others sustained injuries.

“The wounded were promptly evacuated by Nigerian Army Aviation helicopters to 7 Division Medical Services and Hospital. Throughout the evacuation, Nigerian Airforce platforms from the Air Component in synergy with other Nigerian Army air platforms provided continuous overwatch to ensure the safe extraction of casualties and the security of ground forces neutralising more terrorists in the process.

“In a further indication of the heavy losses suffered by the terrorists, troops discovered mass graves containing an estimated 20 terrorist bodies killed during encounters with troops in the Timbuktu Triangle and buried by their cohorts.

“This discovery exposes the scale of terrorist casualties and further discredits terrorist propaganda narratives.

“Across the Theatre, the security situation remains generally stable. Troops’ morale and fighting efficiency remain high, and operations continue with sustained pressure on fleeing terrorist elements.

“Troops of OPHK remain resolute in their commitment to protect civilians, dismantle terrorist networks, and restore lasting peace and security across the North East”. Uba explained.