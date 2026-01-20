Treat terrorists as criminals, Gov Mutfwang urges military

Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau has called on the Nigerian Armed Forces to treat terrorists as criminals and enemies of the land.

Mutfwang said this when Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shuaibu, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), visited him in Jos on Tuesday.

While congratulating the COAS on his appointment, Mutfwang noted that Plateau had enjoyed relative peace since the inception of his tenure.

He particularly advised the military to treat terrorists and bandits appropriately and not downplay their offences.

He added that visible changes had been recorded in the security sector since the COAS assumed office and urged the military hierarchy not to relent but intensify efforts towards a safer Nigeria.

“Let me first congratulate you on your appointment as COAS and to say wholeheartedly that we wish you a very successful tour of duty.

“You are in our prayers that during your tenure, we will witness a significant reduction in all the challenges that have confronted the Nigerian nation.

“There have been challenges, there have been times when people have asked questions about the insecurity, but I must say that your presence has afforded many communities the opportunity to sleep with their two eyes closed.

“I have said it time and time again that insurgents and terrorists must be seen as enemies of the state who are threatening the sovereignty of our country; we must

” Deal with them as such,”he said.

The governor commended Maj.-Gen. Folunsho Oyinlola, the General Officer Commanding (GOC ) 3 Division, Rukuba, near Jos, for ensuring a peaceful Yuletide in Plateau.

Speaking, the COAS, who commended the governor for the ongoing developmental strides in the state, promised the army’s commitment towards a safer Plateau.

“I want to appreciate you for all the support you have been rendering to our division here; you have been a good host.

“I must say that the security challenges on the Plateau are surmountable, and with all hands on deck, it will be achieved.

“I want to assure you that on our part, we will do our best to ensure that we mitigate it as much as possible,”he said.

The COAS informed the governor that he was in Jos on an operational visit to the 3rd Division.

Vanguard News