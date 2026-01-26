Toyin Abraham’s Oversabi Aunty crosses ₦1 billion at Box Office

By Enitan Abdultawab

Nollywood filmmaker Toyin Abraham has hit a major milestone as her film Oversabi Aunty surpassed the ₦1 billion mark at the Nigerian box office.

The achievement was confirmed on Monday by the film’s distributor, FilmOne Entertainment, via a post on its official X account.

The film has grossed ₦1,017,201,953, making it the first directorial debut in Nollywood to cross the ₦1 billion threshold and the fourth highest-grossing Nollywood film of all time.

FilmOne celebrated the feat, writing, “₦1 Billion+ at the box office. First Nollywood directorial debut to hit ₦1 Billion. 4th-highest-grossing Nollywood film of all time. West Africa, this is a full celebration!!!”

Can somebody say WORLD BEST for a REASON!!!!

The real Bestie Jesu!!!!



₦1BILLION+ at the box office

First Nollywood directorial debut to hit ₦1 BILLION

4th highest grossing Nollywood film of all time



West Africa, this is a full celebration!!!

OVERSABI AUNTY still showing in… pic.twitter.com/Rn2xnGVKec — FilmOne Entertainment (@FilmOneng) January 26, 2026

In reaction to the milestone, Abraham took to Instagram to express her gratitude to God, her fans, and collaborators.

“My first directorial debut on the big screen. Oversabi Aunty to the world and still showing in cinemas near you. Thank you, God. Thank you, Toyintitans. Thank you, Nigerians. Thanks to my cast. Thanks to my crew. Thank you, FilmOne. Thank you, everyone. I’m short of words,” she wrote.

Released in December 2025, Oversabi Aunty tells the story of an overzealous church usher whose constant interference in family matters triggers a series of chaotic and comedic events. The film features a star-studded cast, including Mike Ezuruonye and Odunlade Adekola, and has been praised for its relatable humour and culturally resonant themes.

FilmOne also highlighted another milestone, announcing that Funke Akindele’s Behind The Scenes has grossed ₦2.4 billion, making it the highest-grossing Nigerian film of the year. The December 2025 release became the first Nollywood film to cross ₦2 billion, completing its cinema run at around ₦2.103 billion in just about a month.

With Oversabi Aunty, Toyin Abraham joins the league of top-grossing Nigerian filmmakers, while Funke Akindele continues to cement her status as Nollywood’s box-office queen, having three films namely Behind The Scenes, Everybody Loves Jenifa, and A Tribe Called Judah, each grossing over ₦1 billion, with a combined total of approximately ₦5.39 billion.

Akindele now holds the distinction of leading the African box office for three consecutive years, from 2023 to 2025.