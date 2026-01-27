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Imagine waking up to warm weather, affordable healthcare, and a relaxed lifestyle—without worrying if your pension will last.

In 2026, millions of retirees are discovering that comfort, security and financial freedom don’t have to come with a high price tag. Retirement no longer has to be expensive or stressful. In 2026, many retirees are choosing to move abroad as rising living costs and inflation make traditional retirement destinations harder to afford.

Around the world, there are countries where pensions stretch further, healthcare remains accessible and everyday life is calmer and more enjoyable.

This article highlights the top 10 cheapest countries to retire comfortably in 2026, focusing on affordability, healthcare quality, safety, climate and overall quality of life.

PORTUGAL

Portugal remains one of Europe’s most attractive retirement destinations. The country offers a pleasant Mediterranean climate, affordable housing outside major tourist centres, and a well-functioning public healthcare system that residents can access at low cost. Cities such as Porto, Coimbra, and Faro are popular among retirees who enjoy a slower pace of life, safety, and welcoming local communities. A comfortable lifestyle in Portugal is achievable on a modest monthly budget compared to much of Western Europe.

MEXICO

Mexico continues to appeal to retirees seeking affordability combined with modern infrastructure. The cost of living remains low, especially outside major cities, while private healthcare facilities provide high-quality services at a fraction of the cost found in the United States and Canada. Places like Mérida, Lake Chapala and Querétaro have developed strong retiree communities, offering cultural richness and reliable amenities.

VIETNAM

Vietnam stands out as one of the most budget-friendly countries for retirement in 2026. Everyday expenses such as rent, food and transportation are extremely affordable, allowing retirees to live comfortably even on limited income. Coastal cities like Da Nang and Nha Trang attract retirees with their relaxed atmosphere, warm weather and improving healthcare services, while larger cities offer access to international-standard hospitals.

THAILAND

Thailand has long been a favourite retirement destination and remains highly affordable. Retirees benefit from a low cost of living, excellent private healthcare, and a culture known for its hospitality. Cities such as Chiang Mai and Hua Hin are especially popular for their affordability, safety and retiree-friendly lifestyle, while Bangkok offers access to top-tier medical facilities.

COLOMBIA

Colombia has emerged as a strong retirement option in Latin America due to its improving infrastructure and affordable lifestyle. Modern cities like Medellín offer reliable healthcare, efficient public transportation and a pleasant climate year-round. Retirees can enjoy a high standard of living while spending significantly less than they would in North America or Europe.

MALAYSIA

Malaysia offers a unique blend of affordability and modern living. English is widely spoken, which makes settling in easier for foreign retirees, and the healthcare system is well-regarded across Asia. Cities such as Penang and Kuala Lumpur provide excellent hospitals, diverse cuisine and comfortable living at relatively low costs.

SPAIN

Spain

Spain remains a desirable retirement destination, particularly in smaller cities and regions away from major tourist hubs. Retirees benefit from one of the world’s best public healthcare systems, a rich cultural heritage and a relaxed Mediterranean lifestyle. Places like Valencia, Alicante and Granada offer affordability compared to Madrid or Barcelona while still delivering high quality of life.

TURKEY

Turkey continues to attract retirees with its low housing costs, affordable food prices and scenic coastal cities. Locations such as Antalya and Izmir provide access to good healthcare, warm weather and a blend of European and Middle Eastern cultures. The overall cost of living makes it possible to enjoy a comfortable retirement without heavy financial pressure.

ECUADOR

Ecuador remains one of South America’s most affordable retirement destinations. The country’s use of the US dollar eliminates currency risk for some retirees, while healthcare services are both accessible and inexpensive. Cities like Cuenca and Loja are popular for their safety, mild climate and strong sense of community.

BULGARIA

Bulgaria rounds out the list as one of Europe’s cheapest countries to retire in 2026. With low rents, affordable utilities, and a slower pace of life, retirees can live comfortably on a modest budget. Cities such as Plovdiv and Varna offer cultural attractions, scenic surroundings, and access to healthcare at lower costs than most EU countries.

Before choosing a retirement destination, it is important to consider factors such as healthcare access, residency requirements, safety and long-term financial sustainability. Personal lifestyle preferences and climate tolerance should also play a major role in decision-making.

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