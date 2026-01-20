Top 10 busiest airports in Africa

Africa’s aviation industry is no longer just recovering from global disruptions — it is expanding rapidly.

More Africans are travelling for business, tourism, education and migration, while governments continue investing in airport infrastructure and regional air connectivity. This has led to a sharp rise in passenger traffic across the continent. From Egypt’s tourism-powered hubs to South Africa’s business gateways, airports are playing a growing role in linking Africa to the global economy.

Below are the 10 busiest airports in Africa heading into 2025, based on the latest official passenger statistics from airport authorities and Airports Council International (ACI) reports.

10. Houari Boumediene Airport (Algiers, Algeria)

Algeria’s main international airport handles over 7 million passengers, making it the tenth busiest in Africa. It serves as the primary hub for Air Algérie and acts as a key link between North Africa and Europe, particularly France, Spain and Italy. Recent terminal upgrades have increased its annual capacity to around 10 million passengers, signalling Algeria’s ambition to strengthen its position in regional aviation.

9. Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (Nairobi, Kenya)

Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport remains East Africa’s busiest aviation hub. It serves as Kenya’s main international gateway and plays a major role in tourism, trade and regional connectivity. Its strategic location makes it a popular transit point between Africa, Asia and Europe. The airport is also a major cargo hub and home to Kenya Airways, with ongoing expansion plans aimed at improving efficiency and capacity.

8. Mohammed V International Airport (Casablanca, Morocco)

Casablanca’s Mohammed V International Airport is Morocco’s busiest and one of North Africa’s most important hubs. As the main base for Royal Air Maroc, it connects West Africa to Europe and the Americas. It is among the few African airports with direct flights to destinations such as Canada and Brazil, reinforcing Morocco’s growing influence in global aviation.

7. Murtala Muhammed International Airport (Lagos, Nigeria)

Lagos airport

Lagos Airport is the busiest in West Africa and Nigeria’s primary international gateway. It handles the majority of the country’s international passenger traffic and connects travellers to Europe, the Middle East, and across Africa. Despite infrastructure challenges, steady growth continues, supported by terminal upgrades and increasing private-sector investment aimed at modernising airport operations.

6. Cape Town International Airport (Cape Town, South Africa)

Cape Town International Airport surpassed 10 million passengers in the 2023/2024 financial year, marking a strong post-pandemic recovery. It is South Africa’s second-busiest airport and a major destination for both domestic and international travellers. Strong tourism demand from Europe and North America drives much of its traffic, and the airport has received international recognition for service quality and operational excellence.

5. Addis Ababa Bole International Airport (Addis Ababa, Ethiopia)

Addis Ababa Bole International Airport remains one of Africa’s most important aviation hubs. It serves as the main base for Ethiopian Airlines, one of the continent’s fastest-growing carriers. Positioned near the geographic centre of Africa, the airport has developed into a key transit point between Africa, the Middle East and Asia. Continuous expansion has improved passenger capacity and strengthened cargo operations.

4. OR Tambo International Airport (Johannesburg, South Africa)

OR Tambo International Airport is Southern Africa’s busiest airport and one of the continent’s most developed aviation hubs. It offers direct flights to every inhabited continent and supports both tourism and business travel. The airport also serves as South Africa’s main cargo gateway, reinforcing its role in regional and global trade networks.

3. Hurghada International Airport (Hurghada, Egypt)

Hurghada International Airport’s traffic is driven largely by European tourism to Egypt’s Red Sea resorts. It serves as a key gateway for charter and seasonal flights, particularly from Germany, Russia, and the United Kingdom. Continued infrastructure upgrades and strong tourism demand have made Hurghada one of Egypt’s fastest-growing airports.

2. Sharm El-Sheikh International Airport (Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt)

Sharm El-Sheikh International Airport ranks second in Africa, supported mainly by leisure travel to Egypt’s resort destinations. The airport has benefited from major investments, including upgrades around global events such as the COP27 climate summit. Its popularity among European tourists continues to drive high seasonal passenger volumes.

1. Cairo International Airport (Cairo, Egypt)

Cairo International Airport tops the list as Africa’s busiest airport, handling 18.7 million passengers. With three major terminals and extensive global connections, it serves as Egypt’s primary aviation gateway. The airport links Africa to Europe, the Middle East and Asia, and its continued growth reflects Egypt’s expanding tourism sector, economic recovery, and rising regional influence.

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