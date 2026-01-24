Tonto Dikeh announces reconciliation with ex-husband, Churchill after decade-long feud

By Emmanuel Okogba

Nollywood actress and philanthropist Tonto Dikeh has publicly declared that she has reconciled with her former husband, Olakunle “Churchill” Oladunni, describing the reunion as a “divine restoration” following nearly ten years of bitter public conflict, separation, and legal disputes.

In an emotional statement shared across her social media pages, Dikeh revealed that peace has finally returned to their relationship, replacing years of chaos, deep wounds, and broken communication.

“After ten long years of public battles, deep wounds and pain, God stepped in. What looked impossible and beyond repair has been touched by mercy. Peace has replaced chaos, and respect has returned,” she wrote.

The actress credited the breakthrough to divine intervention, sustained prayers, humility, and obedience to God, emphasizing that human efforts alone could not have healed the rift.

She expressed deep appreciation to Churchill, the father of their son, for choosing the path of peace and submitting to what she described as God’s direction.

Dikeh stressed that the renewed bond is rooted in humility, genuine forgiveness, and a shared commitment to the wellbeing of their child, King Andre Churchill.

“This reconciliation was not achieved by strength or wisdom but by spiritual transformation,” she stated.

Addressing others facing similar struggles, Dikeh offered words of encouragement and hope.

“To anyone who feels tired, wounded and misunderstood, your story is not over. God has not abandoned you,” she wrote.

She concluded her message with a heartfelt prayer, asking for the restored relationship to remain anchored in grace, mercy, and divine protection, calling it a powerful testimony of God’s unfailing love.

Tonto Dikeh and Olakunle Churchill married in 2015 in a high-profile ceremony, but their union ended less than two years later amid intense media scrutiny, mutual allegations, and protracted legal battles over custody and other matters.

Their only child, King Andre Churchill, became the center of prolonged disputes regarding custody and welfare.

The surprise reconciliation follows Tonto Dikeh’s renewed devotion to her Christian fate.