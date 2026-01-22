Tinubu’s second term an existential threat to Nigeria – Ogbonnia

Ogbonnia

By Dennis Agbo

Enugu — Dr. SKC Ogbonnia, former APC presidential aspirant and stalwart of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has described President Bola Tinubu as an existential threat to Nigeria, asserting that he should not be allowed a second term in office.

Ogbonnia made the remarks on Thursday in Ugbo, Awgu Local Government Area, Enugu State, shortly after registering as a member of the ADC in his ward.

He said he joined the ADC to provide Nigerians with a platform to rescue his ward, senatorial district, Enugu State, and the country from what he described as the failures of the APC leadership.

“After looking around, going east, north, south, and west, I concluded that ADC is the way. So I’ve come home to the ADC, and with ADC, we are going there to win—from Ward 9, Awgu, Greater Awgu, Enugu State, and at the center,” he said.

Ogbonnia added that his goal is to build a united opposition capable of producing credible candidates across all levels of government.

“This is a global movement, and it’s going to challenge those in the Lion Building. I have a very bad friend, and that is Tinubu, who must vacate the seat. It is going to be Tinubu against the masses of Nigeria,” he said.

He further criticized Tinubu’s leadership, saying, “Tinubu can be qualified as one of the worst presidents in the history of Nigeria, and his second term is an existential threat. Nigerians must not allow that to happen. That is why I am seeking a platform through a united opposition to win and save Nigerians from the present catastrophe.”

Ogbonnia also emphasized his commitment to ensuring that candidates from his ward, local government, senatorial zone, and beyond are formidable and credible, stating that the goal is to strengthen the party and support good governance.